PROVO, Utah, Feb. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are searching for two men in connection with a burglary and fraud case.

“The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the burglary of a vehicle and unlawful use of a financial transaction card,” said a tweet from Provo Police Department. “If you can identify these individuals or their vehicle, please contact Detective Shade at pshade@provo.org.”