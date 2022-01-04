Provo Police searching for missing man

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police are searching for a man who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Andrew Gulledge, 41, was last seen on Jan. 1 at approximately 11 p.m., said a Facebook post from Provo Police Department.

“He is native to North Salt Lake but was last seen in downtown Provo at the Marriott,” the post said. The surveillance photo on the right is from the Marriott Hotel at 101 W. 100 North.

Gulledge is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown short hair with a long beard.

He may be heading to Salt Lake City or New Mexico. He frequents Salt Lake City in the area of 300 South to 1300 South and 300 West. Gulledge does not have a vehicle but may have traveled by train, bus or Uber or might have hitchhiked.

If you have any information on Gulledge’s location you are asked to contact dispatch at 801-852-6210.