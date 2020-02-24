Provo police searching for person of interest after aggravated robbery

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photos Courtesy: Provo Police Department
PROVO, Utah, Feb. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police officials are searching for a person of interest following an aggravated robbery.
A tweet from Provo police Monday at 9 a.m. said the Criminal Investigation Division is searching for the individual. Officials did not say when and where the robbery took place. 
In surveillance photos, the man is wearing a bike helmet, black mask, blue coat, fluorescent orange vest, gloves, black pants and sneakers. He appears to be holding a black handgun, and is carrying a backpack.
If you recognize the man you are asked to contact Detective Rugebregt at [email protected] 
Photo Courtesy: Provo Police Department
