Provo police seek help finding suspects after incident outside City Library

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo City Police Department is asking for help from anyone who may recognize people or vehicles photographed outside the Provo City Library.

“Provo Police needs help identifying these persons and these vehicles that were involved in an incident at the Provo Library,” says a statement released by the department.

The incident reportedly involves criminal mischief and property damage by at least two suspects.

“If you have any information about this, please contact Officer Janda 801-852-6210.”