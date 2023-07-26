Provo police seek man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

PROVO, Utah, July 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking the public for information to help them located a man wanted in connection burglary last week.

Police say Solomon Lee Johnson, 42, “is wanted as a suspect in an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence in Provo on July 19th, 2023. It was reported that during the incident the suspect brandished a gun and made threats to the resident,” a Provo Police news release says.

“Johnson is currently on parole from a prior murder conviction, and has an active Board of Pardons warrant for his arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the PPD at 801-852-6210.

“If seen, do not approach – call 911 to report.”