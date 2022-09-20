Provo police seek tips after local church damaged, burglarized

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help with information on a church burglary.

On Monday, officers responded to the scene at 1044 N. Geneva Road.

“Multiple windows and property inside was found damaged,” says a statement issued by police. No information was released on what items may have been taken.

“If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Fox at 801-852-7286 or non-emergency dispatch at 801-852-6210.”