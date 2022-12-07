Provo police seek tips on 2 vehicles possibly connected to hit-and-run death of jogger Isabelle Parr

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police are actively investigating the death of Isabelle Parr and asking the public for help in identifying two vehicles.

“Although the photo quality is poor, the two vehicles shown include a four-door dark-colored truck and a dark-colored crossover SUV,” says a statement released Wednesday by the Provo Police Department.

“If you recognize these vehicles or were around 850 North 800 West around 5:23 p.m. 12/01/2022, please contact Detective Smith at [email protected]”

The accident happened on Thursday of last week. Parr, 21, died at the site of the hit-and-run.

“The vehicle involved fled the scene without stopping or calling for help,” says a Provo Police statement issued at the time.

A fundraising account has been established with the stated goal of raising funds for Parr’s funeral.

“Our hearts are completely broken by the passing of our sweet Izzy Parr,” the GoFundMe page says. “She passed away on December 1st in an auto-pedestrian accident. She was such a light to all those she came into contact with.”

Funeral arrangements have been announced, and details can be found here.

The memorial notice also shares more information about Parr, who went by “Izzy.”

“She wanted to teach and work with children and youth,” the tribute says in part. “She attended Olympus High School and was currently studying at Utah Valley University where she thrived serving in the Mentorship Program.

“Izzy found joy in many things. She particularly found time for her scriptures, Harry Potter, glitter, watercolors, shoes, vanilla and people. She had perfect pitch and even though she didn’t like performing in public, whenever she sang we would stop and listen. What a joy our ‘Izzy Rooners’ has been!”