Provo police still searching for hit-and-run driver who killed jogger in December

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s been nearly three months since 21-year-old Isabelle Parr was killed in a hit-and-run crash while jogging in Provo, and police are still searching for the driver responsible for her death.

Provo police issued a new statement on social media Tuesday asking for the public’s help finding the driver who hit Parr at 5:23 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2022, while she was jogging in the area of 850 West and 800 North.

The driver fled the scene without stopping or calling for help, police said. Parr died at the scene.

“The suspect vehicle is believed to be a four door, full size pickup truck. Images of the vehicle are limited. Investigators are still gathering and analyzing evidence in the case,” the post states.

Police previously said they were searching for a dark-colored four-door truck and a dark-colored crossover SUV.

Anyone with information about the driver or the hit-and-run crash is asked to call Provo police detective Colin Smith at 801-852-6343.