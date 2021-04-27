Provo police: Suspect at large after domestic violence incident, carjacking, crash in Orem

PROVO, Utah, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect remains at large after police say he fled the scene of a domestic violence incident in Provo, then carjacked a vehicle.

Provo Police officers were called to the area of 1380 S. University Ave at about 9:40 p.m. Monday, Sgt. Nisha King, Provo Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

“He fled on foot, and officers lost contact with him,” King said. “A short while later, they located him in another Provo location, and he ended up in an occupied vehicle and convinced the driver to get out.”

After a police pursuit, the suspect crashed the stolen car in Orem, and again escaped on foot, King said.

“That individual is still outstanding,” King said, adding that the victim of the domestic abuse is doing OK.

The identity of the suspect is known, she said, and the investigation is ongoing.