Provo police: Suspect jailed on 11 charges after fleeing traffic stop

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was booked into jail Friday after he made an illegal left turn, then sped up to try and avoid a traffic stop by a police officer.

The incident started just before 3 p.m. when the white Chevrolet Suburban turned left on a red light at 700 North and Geneva Road, says a probable cause statement filed in the arrest of Avondi Keaunu Pazeau Rocke, 31.

The vehicle accelerated rather than slowed and failed to yield or stop for approximately 1.2 miles when it turned right (West) onto 200 South and came to a stop on the shoulder after travelling approximately 200 feet,” the Provo Police statement says.

“A high-risk stop was announced on the radio and other officers assisted intaking the male driver and two other passengers into custody without incident.

The officer asked Rocke his name, and the suspect gave the name of a relative, the statement says. He later gave his real name.

“It was later determined that he had multiple active arrest warrants. Upon a search of the vehicle there were multiple items of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, heroin and more than three items of identifying documents not belonging to any of the occupants and multiple financial transaction cards, located in various locations of the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

In addition, police found Rocke did not have a valid driver license or car insurance, and that the vehicle was stolen, the statement says.

Rocke was charged on suspicion of:

Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony

Failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony

Unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of financial card, a third-degree felony

Possession of another’s identifying document(s), a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice — false information, a class A misdemeanor

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on denied license, a class C misdemeanor

Operating a vehicle without insurance, a class C misdemeanor

Traffic control signal violation, an infraction

Rocke was booked into the Utah County Jail and ordered held without bail.