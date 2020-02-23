Provo police warn of illegal black license plates

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Provo police are warning that black license plates some Utahns have on their vehicles are illegal. Photo Courtesy: Provo Police Department

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are warning that black license plates some Utahns have on their vehicles are illegal.

“Recently, our Traffic Enforcement Team has stopped a number of motorists displaying illegal license plates,” said a Facebook post from Provo Police Department.

“We have been told, these black with white writing plates were ordered online with an actual Utah DMV plate number.”

If you are stopped with these illegal license plates they will be confiscated, the post said, you will likely receive a ticket and the DMV may suspend your registration.

“PLEASE do not use these on your vehicle,” the post added.

