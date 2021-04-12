Provo SWAT standoff ends peacefully, suspect surrenders to police

PROVO, Utah, April 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-hour long SWAT standoff ended peacefully in Provo Sunday night.

Provo Police Detective Shade confirmed to Gephardt Daily the suspect surrendered without incident around 8:48 p.m.

The standoff began with a domestic violence call to emergency dispatchers at 5:50 p.m. They were told an armed man was threatening his wife and children at a residence near 2900 South 150 North Street.

According to Shade, police negotiators were in “sporadic contact” with the man and his family had made it out of the home unharmed.

Provo Police asked the public to avoid the area while reverse 911 calls instructed neighbors to shelter in place.

Negotiators continued to work toward a peaceful resolution, using a public address system to instruct the man on how to surrender safely.

The suspect ultimately gave up and a subsequent search of his home reportedly turned up a number of weapons.

Provo Police said they plan on releasing a statement to the press later Monday morning.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.