Provo welcomes new chief of police

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo has welcomed a new chief of police, it was announced Tuesday.

“It’s official! Provo City Police Department has welcomed Fred Ross as its new chief of police in an announcement made from their future public safety headquarters located in the new Provo City Hall, opening June 2021,” said a news release from Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

“Provo’s public safety, and the future of its police department, would be well served in the experienced hands of Chief Fred Ross, who is uniquely qualified to lead the department during this time of growth.”

Ross started with the Salt Lake Police Department in 1995, ultimately serving as deputy chief until his retirement in 2015. He leaves his current position as chief of the Utah Transit Authority Police Department to accept the role of Provo City’s chief of police with the advice and consent of the Provo City Municipal Council during the Nov. 30 city council meeting.

“The Provo Police Department is rich in tradition, employing the best men and women in the profession; this is what makes Provo Police a destination department,” said Ross.

“I look forward to carrying on the traditions, building on the great existing programs and helping to develop all the officers into the finest in the nation while maintaining a safe and vibrant city. Working in a city with a very vibrant business community, a major university supporting academia and sports is a dream.”

He added: “My goal is to keep the department moving forward with community policing efforts. Now is the perfect time to get out into the community to build, re-kindle, and foster relationships with the community and all our stakeholders. I look forward to working close with businesses focusing on crime prevention to increase economic development. Provo will continue to be recognized as a destination police department; one in which we embrace and police the city with pride and compassion.”

Ross says he is feeling honored to serve as Provo City’s police chief.

“I look forward to getting out into the neighborhoods and meeting everyone, sharing my philosophies and experience in community policing and ensuring we are meeting and exceeding the needs of the community,” he said. “The Provo Police Department is known for being deeply involved in the community, and I look forward to increasing our interaction with the citizens.”

Meet Fred Ross

Ross issued the following statement about his background:

“I was born and raised in Granger Utah, graduating from Granger High School and attending the Police Academy in 1989. Shortly thereafter I received my associates degree from Salt Lake Community College. I worked for the University of Utah PD while finishing up my bachelor’s degree in sociology. I started with the Salt Lake City Police in 1995 and rose to the position of deputy chief until my retirement in 2015 to become the chief of the Utah Transit Authority Police Department.

I have worked numerous assignments throughout my career from patrol, narcotics, gangs, motors, community policing, school resource officer, FBI task force, special victims’ detective, robbery detective, homicide detective, public order unit, PIO, fleet coordinator, executive officer to the chief of police, patrol sergeant, detective division commander, metro division deputy chief. I went back to school at the young age of 50 to obtain my master’s degree from Concordia University. I’ve been married to my wife Paula ‘Colonel’ Ross USAF for 21 years and we are proud parents of three wonderful kids, Abby, Jackson and Anna.

“One of the proudest moments in my career came in 1997 when I was recognized as the National Community Policing Officer of the Year for large police agencies and received the first ever SLCPD award as Humanitarian of the Year in 2015.

“I love to spend time with my family; when not at work I enjoy reading, home projects, coaching and helping my kids with their athletic endeavors.”