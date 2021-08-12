Public asked to be on the lookout for a for missing 14-year-old Heber boy

HEBER CITY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The public is being asked to be on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.

“Please keep an eye out for our son, Riley,” says a Facebook post from a family member Thursday “He left our home in North Heber City on a light blue bike yesterday around 12 noon.”

Riley was wearing a dark green, long sleeve T-shirt and necklaces when he went missing. He might be wearing a tan/brown North Face baseball cap and could be in a black hoodie.

Anyone who sees Riley is asked to call Heber City Police at 435-654-3040.