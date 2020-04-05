Public boat ramps on Lake Powell will be closed beginning Monday

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in coordination with the state of Utah, is closing all public boat ramps on Lake Powell to protect employee and visitor health and safety.

The move will also provide resource protection by mitigating the risk of quagga mussel contamination to other bodies of water, said a news release from the National Park Service.

This closure will remain in effect until the Utah Governor lifts the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive or until a determination by health officials is made that ramp operations can be conducted safely under CDC guidelines for social distancing, the news release said.

This temporary closure will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6 and boaters should be prepared to depart by no later than 5 p.m.

Owners of private vessels moored at marinas will be able to access their vessels but due to the suspension of visitor services and public safety resources on Lake Powell, voyaging outside of marinas on private vessels is prohibited. Multiple access areas of Lake Powell remain open for shore-based swimming and water recreation.

In addition to following standard safety guidelines when recreating outdoors, the NPS urges people who choose to visit Glen Canyon during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, the news release said. Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other groups; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority,” the news release said. “The NPS is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. The park is looking forward to full resumption of operations as soon as feasible and will provide updates on our website Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and social media.”

Updates about NPS operations will be posted here.