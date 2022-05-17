Public donations fund surgery for pup thrown from car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, May 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A puppy thrown from a car and left with injuries including two broken hind legs has received surgery funded by public donations.

“We have reached our goal!” says a South Salt Lake Animal Services post update, which shared photos of the 2-month-old pup recovering in her cage.

“Thank you all who have donated to this little lady. We really can’t thank you enough.”

The first post went up Sunday.

“We are in need of a little help,” it says. “This is Malin (English), meaning ‘warrior’ or ‘strong, little warrior.’

“This baby was thrown out of a car and has two broken back legs. She also has two rib fractures that will heal with time. She will need to have surgery on both back legs,” the post says.

“We would love to help her heal and then find her the best home where all she will know is love. This little lady has had a lot of trauma in short time here but she deserves a chance and love.”

Social media commenters expressed their gratitude.

“Sending love and healing prayers to sweet Malin. So glad her surgery was a success,” one wrote.

“Thank you as well for helping this little girl! I am hoping for a fast recovery! Sending my love and support… I hope whoever adopts you makes it up to you in nothing but the love that you deserve! Such evil people in this world,” another wrote.

“So so happy to hear she has made it through surgery,” wrote a third. “I’m also very happy that the donations cover everything for her. I’ll be watching her recovery and applying to adopt when the time comes.”