Public invited to memorial services for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Memorial services have been announced for South Jordan firefighter Corban Summers, who died Monday while on his shift.

Summers, 49, was found unresponsive at Station 61, and attempts to revive him at the scene failed. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

South Jordan Fire Chief Chris Dawson praised Summers’ work ethic, dedication and positive personality.

“I can’t emphasize what a kind and great individual he was and how much he’ll be missed,” Dawson said.

Summers was a 23-year-veteran of firefighting. He was the father of adult children, and had married in February of this year.

Google Streets image of South Jordan Fire station 61

Services

On Friday, April 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., a public viewing will be held at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3930 S. 6000 West, West Valley City. On Saturday, the viewing will continue at the same location between 9:30 and 11 a.m.

On Saturday between noon and 12:30 p.m., a procession will travel between the church and Hunter High School, at 4200. S 5600 West, West Valley City.

On Saturday between 1 and 2:30 p.m., Summers’ funeral services will be held at Hunter High.

“The funeral will feature remarks from family and community members, musical tributes, a ceremonial bell ringing, and a final dispatcher call honoring Firefighter Summers’ service and sacrifice,” the news release says.