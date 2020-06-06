Public welcome to pay respects during funeral procession for Ogden Officer Nathan Lyday

Officer Nate Lyday. Image: Ogden City Police Department

OGDEN, Utah, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of the public are invited to show their respects for Ogden Police Officer Nathan Lyday on Saturday during a funeral procession that will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. after the funeral service.

The procession will travel from Lindquist Field, 2330 Lincoln Ave., south to 25th Street, east on 25th to Harrison Boulevard, and south on Harrison to Lindquist Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, at 1716 Combe Rd. (5600 South).

The Ogden Police Department posted on Facebook:

“This procession will be a great opportunity to show your support and respect by lining the procession route as it passes by. Please stay on the sidewalks along the route. Feel free to line the route with flags and symbols of support. As a community, let’s show the Lyday family how much we support them and appreciate their son, brother and husband and the sacrifice that he made in the line of duty.”

Route of funeral procession for Ogden Police Officer Nathan Lyday, on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Map: Ogden Police Department/Facebook

