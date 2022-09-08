Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision in Scotland due to ‘concern for her health’

Sept. 8 (UPI) — Britain’s royal family said that Queen Elizabeth II was under medical supervision at her Balmoral castle in Scotland on Thursday because her doctors were concerned about her health.

The 96-year-old queen has been at the Balmoral estate for weeks and participated in the changeover from Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Liz Truss on Tuesday.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Prince Charles, who is first in line to ascend to the British throne, and his wife Camilla have gone to visit the queen at the castle, royal officials said. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle also headed for Balmoral after receiving news of the queen’s condition.

A British House of Commons debate was interrupted with the news of the queen’s health.

“I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment,” Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said according to the Evening Standard.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace,” Truss said in a statement.

“My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952 and is the second-longest serving monarch in British history. Her husband, Prince Philip, died in April of 2021.