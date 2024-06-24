Rain, hail assist firefighters battling Little Twist Fire in Beaver County

BEAVER, Utah, June 24, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Mother Nature assisted firefighters battling the Little Twist Fire in Beaver County on Sunday afternoon, as rain and hail minimized fire behavior and smoke.

The wildfire burning about 4 miles southeast of Beaver measured at 2,398 acres Monday with 10% containment, according to the Central Utah Interagency Fire Organization.

“Fire personnel were again successful in implementing burnout operations on the northern perimeters of the fire [Sunday],” the agency said in a news release. “Favorable weather conditions enabled ground resources to continue to effectively establish black line down the Little Twist Trail Ridge, where hotshot crews had previously constructed indirect handline in difficult terrain and heavy fuels, in preparation for securing that area of the fire.”

Weather Monday was expected to be mostly clear with highs in the low 80s and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the vicinity of the fire, state wildfire officials said.

“If conditions permit, crews will continue with firing operations while utilizing aerial resources for reconnaissance and bucket work,” the release says.

The fire started as part of the Beaver Ranger District’s prescribed burn plan but was designated June 13 as a wildfire, allowing the U.S. Forest Service to make use of additional resources from cooperating agencies.

Smoke likely will continue to be visible for several weeks from the surrounding areas, including Interstate 15, I-70, U.S. 89 and state Route 20, fire officials said.

Closures in the area remain in place, though Little Reservoir, Tushar Lakeside and Kents Lake campgrounds remain open to the public for camping and day use.