Ramp to Salt Lake City International Airport to be closed all weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers planning travel to the Salt Lake City International Airport this weekend that the ramp from westbound Interstate 80 to the airport will be closed.

The ramp is scheduled to close Friday at 8 p.m., and is expected to reopen by Monday, Oct. 4, at 4 a.m., said a news release from UDOT.

“During this time, airport travelers will need to use alternate routes to access the airport, including I-215 and Bangerter Highway,” the news release said. “The airport access from the northbound I-215 ramp to westbound I-80 will remain open.”

Crews will be replacing sections of concrete barrier along the ramp to enhance safety for drivers. This is part of a project that is upgrading concrete barriers along several sections of I-80 in Salt Lake City, the news release said.

For the latest on Utah road and traffic conditions visit the UDOT Traffic website or download the UDOT Traffic app. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.