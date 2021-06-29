Rangers remove 550 square feet of graffiti from Antelope Canyon

KANE COUNTY, Utah, June 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Rangers removed 550 square feet of graffiti from Antelope Canyon, according to a Facebook post from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

“On June 18, Rangers Edmonia, Chance, and Kathryn kayaked over to Antelope Canyon to say hi to everyone,” the post said. “Upon arriving, the smell of sewage was robust. Fortunately, that smell only lingered at the water line. However, there was lots of new graffiti. They removed 550 square feet of graffiti while talking to visitors about the importance of respecting the rock and each other, by not defacing the natural beauty of Antelope Canyon with graffiti and human waste.”

Antelope Canyon is a popular kayak destination right now because of its proximity to a launch ramp non-motorized vessels can use, and because the canyon is a designated wakeless area, safer for kayaks, the post said.

“The walk back into the canyon from the beach is beautiful and can stay that way with your help,” the post added. “Our rangers are going to Antelope Canyon as often as they can, but they can’t be there all the time.

“We are all sharing this beautiful space. Please respect everyone else that comes to visit by not leaving illegal graffiti or waste behind. Stay in the National Park Service boundaries; the Navajo Tribal Parks parts of Antelope Canyon are still closed to the general public.”