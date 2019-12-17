Readers react after claims Latter-day Saints Church stockpiled, misuses $100B in charity funds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington Post article citing an inside source who claims the LDS Church has amassed about $100 billion in accounts set up for charitable purposes has sparked responses from thousands of readers.

The article, published Monday, states that a source, who claims to be a former investment manager for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service. The document reportedly alleges that the church has misled members — who must pay a 10 percent tithe to remain members in good standing.

The article says the practice of stockpiling surplus donations rather than using them for charitable work could breach federal tax rules.

The confidential complaint also accuses church leaders of using the tax-exempt donations to “prop up” a couple of church-owned commercial businesses, the names of which were not disclosed in the Washington Post report.

David Nielsen has not responded to numerous requests for comments from the newspaper, The Post says. It was his twin brother, Lars P. Nielsen, who provided a copy of the complaint to The Post, along with dozens of supporting documents, the paper says. Nielsen urges the IRS to strip the nonprofit of its tax-exempt status and alleges that Ensign could owe billions in taxes,” it says. “He is seeking a reward from the IRS, which offers whistleblowers a cut of unpaid taxes that it recovers.” “Lars Nielsen, a health-care consultant in Minnesota, said he prepared the complaint with his brother and helped him submit it to the IRS.” LDS Church response

Asked for a statement, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided the following:

“We take seriously the responsibility to care for the tithes and donations received from members. The vast majority of these funds are used immediately to meet the needs of the growing Church including more meetinghouses, temples, education, humanitarian work and missionary efforts throughout the world.

“Over many years, a portion is methodically safeguarded through wise financial management and the building of a prudent reserve for the future. This is a sound doctrinal and financial principle taught by the Savior in the Parable of the Talents and lived by the Church and its members. All Church funds exist for no other reason than to support the Church’s divinely appointed mission.

“Claims being currently circulated are based on a narrow perspective and limited information. The Church complies with all applicable law governing our donations, investments, taxes, and reserves. We continue to welcome the opportunity to work with officials to address questions they may have.”

Reader comments

Meanwhile, the debate rages on in the comments section of the Washington Post story. The more than 4,200 reader comments as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The comments (some edited for length) include the following: