‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Jen Shah is subject of new documentary

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A new documentary from Hulu and ABC News will feature the legal troubles of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah.

Shah pleaded not guilty in April to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which she allegedly victimized 10 or more people over the age of 55. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. She also faces one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Her assistant, Stuart Smith, is facing the same charges.

Two months after pleading not guilty, she filed a motion asking the court to dismiss all charges on the grounds of “legal and factual insufficiency” and suppression of evidence. The judge denied that motion in August, and her trial is now scheduled to begin in March 2022.

“The Housewife and the Shah Shocker,” premiering this month, will dive into the accusations against Shah. A press release said the documentary will feature interviews with some of Shah’s friends, employees and family members, as well as the alleged victims of the telemarketing scheme.

“When you think of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,’ I’m sorry, it’s the Jen Shah show,” one of the individuals interviewed in the upcoming documentary says in the trailer, released Thursday.

“She was giving us the money, she was giving us the looks, it seemed like she was the prime housewife,” another adds.

Shah’s arrest was captured by the RHOSLC cameras and aired in an episode earlier this month.

“If I could talk to the people that scammed me, I would say, ‘Would you do this to your mother?” one of the alleged victims says.

Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson is also featured in the documentary, and says: “She does say that she’s the Wizard of Oz, the woman behind the curtain. I think she’s the Wicked Witch of the West.”

The documentary premieres Nov. 29 on Hulu.