Real Housewives of SLC returns for season 2 Sunday; will include Jen Shah’s legal woes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” will return for season two Sunday, and the trailer promises plenty of drama, including coverage of cast member Jen Shah’s legal woes.

Shah pleaded not guilty in April to charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

She is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing through which she allegedly victimized 10 or more people over the age of 55. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. She also faces one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years. Her assistant, Stuart Smith, is facing the same charges.

Two months after pleading not guilty, she filed a motion asking the court to dismiss all charges on the grounds of “legal and factual insufficiency” and suppression of evidence.

The judge denied that motion in August, and her trial is now scheduled to begin in March 2022.

Season two, which premieres Sunday at 7 p.m. on Bravo, does not seem to shy away from covering Shah’s troubles.

The season trailer can be seen here.

The moment federal agents came to arrest Shah in March was caught on camera for the show. As the cast members board a bus, she is heard telling fellow cast member Heather Gay in the trailer: “I have some bad news. I just got a phone call, and I need to go.”

The teaser then cuts to footage of federal agents showing up at Shah’s house to take her into custody.

Later in the trailer, other cast members are seen discussing the situation.

Lisa Barlow asks the other ladies: “How did they know she was here? Somebody had to have told them she was here.”

Whitney Rose then reads a headline aloud to the others: “‘Real Housewives’ star charged in massive fraud money laundering scheme.”

Barlow then adds: “I have the f–king chills. Her and (assistant) Stu (Smith) were charged for stealing people’s money.”

As well as original cast members Barlow, Gay, Rose, Mary Cosby, and Meredith Marks, the season will include new housewife Jennie Nguyen.

The press release from Bravo introducing the season says: “Introduced to the group by Lisa, Jennie is not afraid to ask the tough questions and has no problem jumping right into the drama. A successful businesswoman and married mother of three, Jennie recently sold her medical spas to become a stay-at-home mom. With Jennie at home more, her husband Duy starts pressuring her for more kids and when she becomes reluctant, he is willing to explore all options including a sister wife.”