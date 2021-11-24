Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnák tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game against Seattle

SEATTLE, Washington, Nov. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnák tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his team’s Round One Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs match against the Seattle Sounders Tuesday evening.

“Bad news today, guys. Unfortunately I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Rusnak said in a statement shared by Real Salt Lake on Twitter. “It’s hard to believe I’m not there with the boys in Seattle. But I know this group. Everyone works and fights for each other. I have all the confidence in the world we will get the job done. I’ll be back as soon as health permits.”

In Rusnák’s place, RSL interim coach Pablo Mastroeni named midfielder Maikel Chang to the starting lineup at Lumen Field in Seattle.

The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs appearance this season marks Real Salt Lake’s third in the last four campaigns, missing out in 2020, according to a club news release. The Utah-based MLS side joined Seattle, Kansas City and Atlanta as the only Major League Soccer clubs with postseason wins in at least two of the last three MLS Cup Playoff editions, entering this year’s tournament.

Real Salt Lake also confirmed in the news release that the Club’s 2022 home opener will be played against Seattle Sounders on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL kicks off its 18th season in Major League Soccer one week earlier, traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at 5 p.m. MT, in the league’s opening weekend.