Rebuilding Jazz send Patrick Beverley to Lakers for pair of players

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz traded away a veteran point guard Thursday, but he wasn’t named Donovan Mitchell.

An offseason of change continued with Utah acquiring guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Patrick Beverley, who leaves without ever wearing a Jazz uniform.

The Jazz announced the deal about 1 p.m., noting the trade is pending the outcome of successful physicals.

Meanwhile, Utah’s front office continues to field trade offers for Mitchell, a three-time All-Star and fan favorite, during a rebuilding period for the Jazz.

Horton-Tucker, a second-round draft pick (No. 46 overall) from Iowa State in 2019, enters his fourth NBA campaign following three seasons with the Lakers.

Last season, the 6-foot-4, 233-pound guard averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 60 games, including 19 starts. Over his NBA career, Horton-Tucker has averaged 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists per game.

Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by Detroit, has seven seasons of NBA experience with the Pistons, New Orleans Pelicans, Toronto Raptors and L.A. Lakers.

The 6-foot-6, 242-pound forward from the University of Arizona averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 points and 1.7 assists while shooting 46.6% from the floor last season in 48 games, including 27 starts, with the Lakers.

Beverley was acquired as part of the blockbuster trade in July that sent longtime Jazz center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five players and four future first-round draft picks (2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029).

Beverley seemed to be excited about the move in a tweet Thursday morning:

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022