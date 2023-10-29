Recall issued on fruit puree product due to lead content, dangers for children

ROCK SPRINGS, Maryland, Oct. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Food and Drug Administration is advising parents and caregivers not to buy or feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree to toddlers or young children because of elevated lead levels in the product.

The puree, which comes in pouches, is sold nationwide and is available through multiple major retailers, including Sam’s Club and Dollar Tree, and through Amazon.

WanaBana has enacted a voluntary recall for the apple cinnamon product, regardless of lot number or expiration date, an FDA news release says.

“Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches should contact their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test,” it says. “Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is important to lifelong good health.

“Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. If there’s suspicion that a child may have been exposed to lead, parents should talk to their child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood test.”

Although lead can only be diagnosed through clinical testing, signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary based on exposure.

Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Tremor

Weight loss

The FDA was recently made aware of a developing investigation by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services (NCDA&CS) regarding four children with elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity, the FDA news release says.

The NCDHHS investigation identified WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches as a potential shared source of exposure. As part of their investigation, NCDHHS analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead.

The FDA has reviewed and supports NCDHHS’s analytical findings and found that analytical results at this level could result in acute toxicity. The FDA has shared the results with the firm whose representatives are cooperating with the FDA and have agreed to voluntarily recall all WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches regardless of expiration date.