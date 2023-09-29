Record 250 drones planned for South Salt Lake’s 85th birthday celebration

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The city is billing a drone show as the state’s largest for the festivities Friday at South Salt Lake‘s 85th birthday party.

As in, 250 drones in the air at one time, all the time, explained Joseph Dane, South Salt Lake’s communications coordinator.

“We believe it’s the largest drone show in the state, so far,” he said.

The 20-minute extravaganza featuring all manner of drone-lit images will begin about 8 p.m. or when it’s dark enough and be visible for 2-3 miles away, Dane said.

As the city posted on social media: “Drone’t you know, SSL has been a municipality for 85 years and we’re celebrating Friday with one of the biggest drone shows in the state! Come join the fun — music and entertainment, activities for kids, food trucks, silent disco, and DRONES!”

Drone shows safely replace fireworks displays, Dane said. The Utah-based drone entertainment company Open Sky is putting on the show.

For the silent disco, the city will have more than 100 sets of headphones available, and dancers can choose from three channels of music if they prefer that to the live music. “Not normal, I know,” Dane said. “But they’re very popular.”

“We encourage residents to walk to the community center if you’re able,” city officials said. “The Central Park Community Center parking lots will be closed for the event, so please park along nearby roads and respect our neighbors by not blocking driveways. The Fun Bus will be operating and making rounds from the Creative Industries Zone (Downtown SSL) to Central Park Community Center between the hours of 3 – 9 pm. Please be safe and be respectful when driving to and parking for the event.”