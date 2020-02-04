Record snowfall reported at Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Record snowfall was reported at the Salt Lake City International Airport Monday.

According to a tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City, 8.6 inches of snow was measured at 4:53 p.m. Monday. This breaks the old record of 7 inches back in 1936.

The airport tweeted Monday that weather was causing flight delays between 60 and 90 minutes.

On Tuesday morning, flights were running on time. For arrivals and departures click here.