Record white crappie caught in Gunnison Bend Reservoir

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 23, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — There’s a new fishing record at Millard County’s Gunnison Bend Reservoir.

“Congratulations to Jesse Pashia on the 13 3/8-inch white crappie he caught and released at Gunnison Bend Reservoir on Jan. 4,” says a notice posted on social media by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

“Nicely done, Jesse!”

Anyone who may have a record-breaking fish catch is invited to document it and report it within 90 days of the catch. To see how, visit this Utah DWR website.