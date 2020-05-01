Recreational access to Bryce Canyon set to increase next week

GARFIELD, KANE COUNTY, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Recreational access to Bryce Canyon is set to increase next week.

“The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis,” said a news release from the NPS.

Beginning Wednesday, May 6, Bryce Canyon will reopen access to:

The main park road and all viewpoints to Rainbow Point

Restrooms at Sunset Point (only restrooms open within the park)

Trails within the Bryce Amphitheater area

With public health in mind, the following facilities will remain closed:

Park Visitor Center and fee booths

Park campgrounds

Mossy Cave parking and trail area

Backcountry trails including the Under the Rim trail and campsites

Park concessions facilities

Camping Reservations

All campground reservations for the month of May have been cancelled and are in the process of being fully refunded.

National Park Service Public Health Service Officers recommend that everyone should take the following routine precautions:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use >60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue, or do so into your elbow. Dispose of the tissue and wash your hands again.

Most important, if you experience flu symptoms or any serious infection or virus, please stay home to avoid exposing others.

Visitor and Resource Protection Rangers are conducting regular and targeted patrols to enforce closures and park regulations.

Title 36 of the Code of Federal Regulations authorizes a maximum ﬁne of $5,000 and up to six months in prison for misdemeanor violations.