Red Barn Academy closing Farmington rehabilitation service, affiliated businesses also shuttered

FARMINGTON, Utah, Feb. 19, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Red Barn Academy — the non-profit rehabilitation service dedicated to helping men caught up in the legal system, as well as those battling substance abuse to reclaim their lives — is closing its doors, effective mid-April.

Managers of the academy, run by Red Barn Farms, were surprised when notified last week the 10-year-old philanthropic operation, located in Farmington, was being shuttered.

The official announcement was made Feb. 14, with word operations would continue until March 15, “followed by an additional 30 days to place students safely.”

The surprise announcement is being attributed to “the founder’s changing mission.”

In addition to the academy, three associated businesses, which served as training grounds for the organization’s 78 student/clients, also are closing, including Red Barn Movers, Red Barn Chicken and the Red Barn Thrift store. The three enterprises were designed to provide students with job skills they would need to become constructive members of society, during their closely monitored three-year residency.

Corporate development and marketing manager Ethan Jensen told Gephardt Daily that Red Barn Farms will be selling its assets and ceasing operations.

“Proceeds from those sales will go back into other charities, including many throughout Davis County, Utah, and beyond.”

The land Red Barn Farms sits on will be sold for commercial development, Jensen said.

According to Jensen, the academy was “working very closely with Utah’s Adult Probation and Parole Office and other providers, like The Other Side Academy, Odyssey House, and John Volken Academy, to make sure all of our resident-students are placed safely.”

Jensen said proceeds from the academy and its associated businesses raised capital for operations, along with revenue generated by social enterprises and corporate funding. When asked if current spending freezes by the federal government played a role in the closing, Jensen said Red Barn Farms operated independently of state and federal funding.