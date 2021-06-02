Red Butte Garden announces first 2021 Outdoor Concert Series artist

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Red Butte Garden has announced the first artist in its 2021 Outdoor Concert Series.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with guest Lucinda Williams will kick off the series on Friday, July 30.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Guests are allowed to bring picnics to the show.

The pre-sale for garden members begins Thursday, June 3, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday. For tickets click here.

For more details on the concert series click here.