WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Monday that its Unlimited Love tour will extend into the spring and summer and include a stop at the USANA Amphitheatre.

The tour will stop in West Valley City on June 5, a Wednesday, and will include guest performer Kid Cudi and IRONTOM.

RHCP has been rocking since it formed in Los Angeles in 1982. Its music incorporates elements including funk, punk rock, hard rock and hip hop. With more than 120 million records sold worldwide, the Red Hot Chili Peppers is one of the best selling bands of all time, according to Wikipedia.

It holds the records for most number-one singles (15), most cumulative weeks at number one (91) and most Top 10 songs (28) on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

RHCP has won six Grammy awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012. A Rolling Stones article on the band’s 40 best songs lists “Californication” in the top spot, followed by “Scar Tissue.” See the full list here.

General ticket sales for the Utah concert start at 10 a.m. local time Friday, Dec. 8, through redhotchilipeppers.com. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. For details, visit citientertainment.com.

See the Red Hot Chili Peppers upcoming tour dates below. Guest performers are indicated by the code at bottom of tour dates list.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 DATES – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED:

Sat Feb 17 – Lincoln, CA – The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino %

Tue Feb 20 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater %

Fri Feb 23 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS 2024 UNLIMITED LOVE TOUR DATES

Tue May 28 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater +

Fri May 31 – Quincy, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre +

Sun Jun 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre +

Wed Jun 05 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre =

Fri Jun 07 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

Tue Jun 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

Fri Jun 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

Wed Jun 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park ~

Fri Jun 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach ~

Tue Jul 02 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake =

Fri Jul 05 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

Fri Jul 12 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

Mon Jul 15 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

Mon Jul 22 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

Thu Jul 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center @

Tue Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre @

+ With Ken Carson and IRONTOM

= With Kid Cudi and IRONTOM

^ With Wand and IRONTOM

* With IRONTOM

~ With Ice Cube and IRONTOM

# With Seun Kuti & Egypt80 and IRONTOM

@ With Otoboke Beaver and IRONTOM

% Not a Live Nation Date