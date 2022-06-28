Red panda Priya comes to Hogle Zoo as part of species survival plan

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A female red panda has arrived at Utah’s Hogle Zoo on a breeding recommendation.

Priya, 4 and from Colorado’s Pueblo Zoo, has been paired with current Hogle Zoo resident Mow Mow, an 8-year-old male.

“Priya is in her prime reproduction time,” a Hogle Zoo statement says. “She is paired with current Utah’s Hogle Zoo resident, Mow Mow…. Both red pandas have successfully bred in the past.

“The pair will live together on public display in Asian Highlands for guests to learn about the rare species and how to protect red pandas in the wild.”

The pairing came as a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

To read more about red pandas, click here. Fine more information about the zoo location and admission fee, click here.