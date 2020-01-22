Redwood Road closed at 1100 North after car fire

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Photo: Gephardt Daily

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Redwood Road is closed in both directions in North Salt Lake after a car fire.

A tweet from South Davis Metro Fire at 4 p.m. said: “Crews on scene of a commercial fire at 1100 N. Redwood Road in NSL. Initial reports of a car on fire inside a shop.”

Other Stories of Interest:  Firefighters respond to fire at abandoned business in Murray

A follow up tweet 10 minutes later said: “Redwood Road is closed between 1100 North and 900 North. Fire is out at this time.”

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here