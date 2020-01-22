Redwood Road closed at 1100 North after car fire

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Redwood Road is closed in both directions in North Salt Lake after a car fire.

A tweet from South Davis Metro Fire at 4 p.m. said: “Crews on scene of a commercial fire at 1100 N. Redwood Road in NSL. Initial reports of a car on fire inside a shop.”

A follow up tweet 10 minutes later said: “Redwood Road is closed between 1100 North and 900 North. Fire is out at this time.”

No one was injured as a result of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.