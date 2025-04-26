Redwood Road crash victim succumbs to injuries

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The victim of an April 17 pickup truck crash in South Jordan has succumbed to their injuries.

A news release, issued Friday afternoon, by the South Jordan Police Department, said the driver of the pickup sustained fatal injuries about 6:37 p.m. a week ago Thursday, when a truck and trailer traveling northbound on Redwood Road struck the southbound pickup as it was turning east onto 9800 South.

The driver of the truck and trailer was not injured, the SJPD news release said, and continued to cooperate with police.

The cause of the fatal incident is still being determined by the South Valley Crash Team, comprised of investigators from South Jordan, Herriman, and Riverton Police.

The victim’s name was not being shared out of respect to family members, the SJPD news release said.

“The City of South Jordan offers its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family during this tragic time.”