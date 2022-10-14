Registered sex offender arrested after July lewdness incident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a July incident in which a naked man crawled through a stranger’s window, entering near the victim’s bed.

Arrested in the case was Daniel Jose Snell, 39, who is listed as a non-compliant sex offender on the Utah Sex Offender and Kidnap Offender Registry.

Arresting documents say that on July 19 of this year, a male victim was awakened by a “loud banging, and then observed a naked man, later identified as Daniel Jose Snell, coming through a window right next to his bed. (The male victim) shouted at Snell to get out. (The victim) then observed Snell hiding behind a flowerpot. (The victim) told Snell to ‘get out of here,’ and Snell ran out an exit.”

Snell was taken into custody and gave officers a false name, the statement says. Officers subsequently identified Snell from his tattoo.

“The officer noted that window screens had been pulled out of windows, a Himalayan salt block was smashed on the second-floor balcony, a couch was flipped over inside the common room, light fixtures were smashed by the elevator, and a large metal painting was ripped from the wall causing the corners to dent,” the probable cause statement says. “The approximate amount of the damage is $2,000.”

The female resident of an apartment in the building told officers she was away on July 19, “but when she returned the next morning, she found clothing and paperwork that did not belong to her inside her apartment. Additionally, the screen from the window above her bed had been pushed out and the fan was knocked onto the floor.”

Surveillance video caught a man entering an upper floor of the building and trying door handles before entering the woman’s apartment. He exited 20 minutes later, naked, and walked back to the stairwell.

Two pieces of paperwork left in the woman’s apartment had Snell’s name on them, says the statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Snell faces charges of: