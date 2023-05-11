Registered sex offender arrested for felony lewdness in Provo

PROVO, Utah, May 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo area transient has been arrested on three felony counts of lewdness.

Casey Dwayne Campbell, 42, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of:

Two counts of lewdness by a sex offender, a third-degree felony

Lewdness by a sex offender involving a child, by a registered sex offender with prior conviction, a third-degree felony

Campbell’s probable cause statement says that Provo Police officials received three separate calls from citizens complaining of lewd acts committed by the suspect, who was described as wearing blue plaid shorts and a jacket with a red bandana.

One woman complained that Campbell was exposing his penis while urinating in a bush at the corner of Center Street and University Avenue, while she and her 4-year-old daughter were stopped at a traffic light. The complainant said he was about three feet from her car and within view of her daughter. The woman said “she looked away when he turned towards the vehicles behind her and ‘mooned’ them,” Campbell’s charging documents say.

The second caller said Campbell approached her with a sign while attempting to solicit money.

“He put his face close to her window and she could hear him loudly saying something that she couldn’t understand. She said he was acting crazy, aggressive, and wide-eyed,” charging documents say. He then “intently stared at her through the side view mirror” while hunched over and rubbing his genital area inside and outside of his clothing, the affidavit says. The woman’s 12-year-old daughter saw the exchange, but not the lewd act, the complainant said.

The third caller said she saw Campbell approach her vehicle “rubbing his genitals and humping his hand over his clothing,” and asked her for $2. “She refused. He then said, ‘Oh, you don’t want to make love to me?’ She looked away as he appeared to begin to put his hand down his pants.”

The Provo Police statement says Campbell has multiple previous charges for lewdness, indecent exposure and lewdness involving a child, to which he pleaded guilty or no contest.

When taken into custody Wednesday, “Casey advised that he would be in jail for two days and then he would be taken to a hospital because he is incapable of being charged with a crime.”

As of Thursday, Campbell remained in the Utah County jail, being held without bail.