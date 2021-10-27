Registered sex offender arrested for standing naked on balcony in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after standing on a balcony naked in southern Utah.

A probable cause statement from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Nathan Michael Hill, 45, is facing charges of:

Lewdness by a sex offender, a second-degree felony

Lewdness with previous offense involving a child, a third-degree felony

The arresting officer was dispatched to a report of an act of lewdness Sunday afternoon.

“Mr. Hill was seen outside in the upstairs balcony fully nude with his genitals and buttocks exposed while a 4-year-old child was outside in the neighbor’s backyard,” the statement said. “The mother of the child observed Mr. Hill completely naked while her child was outside. She screamed to him and he laid on his belly before he walked back into his home.”

The arresting officer also observed Hill naked on the balcony.

“I called out to him and he ran inside the house,” the statement said. “I made contact with Mr. Hill and informed him of his Miranda rights. Mr. Hill consented and agreed to speak with me. Mr. Hill told me, he was outside naked and felt like he was ‘out of his mind.’ While speaking with Mr. Hill, I could smell the distinct odor of alcohol coming from him.”

Dispatch told the arresting officer that Hill is a registered sex offender. The suspect told officials he had recently registered as a sex offender through Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department.

Hill was transported to Washington County Jail, with his bail set at $5,000.