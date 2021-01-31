Registered sex offender arrested in Carbon County on suspicion of rape

PRICE, Utah, Jan. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who was on parole for a previous rape conviction was arrested Thursday on suspicion of recently having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

John Adam Bird, 41, was booked into Carbon County Jail, where he is facing a first-degree felony charge of rape for allegedly disrobing the girl and forcing himself on her approximately a month ago, on Dec. 26.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 7th District Court in Price, Bird admitted to having sexual intercourse with the 15-year-old female, which corroborated the girl’s earlier statement to a Carbon County Sheriff’s officer.

The victim told the officer the alleged incident occurred at night in a vehicle in a remote area of Carbon County.

The girl said she told Bird no and to stop multiple times, the affidavit states. She said he did not stop and forced himself on her against her will.

According to the affidavit, the girl further stated that Bird told her not to tell anyone about what happened because of his legal status as a sex offender.