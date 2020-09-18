Registered sex offender arrested near SLC daycare with meth allegedly found in stroller

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender was arrested near a Salt Lake City daycare Wednesday with methamphetamine and paraphernalia allegedly found in a stroller he had with him.

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said Jason Aaron Newton, 45, is facing charges of:

Controlled substance and drug paraphernalia enhancements, a first-degree felony

Sex offender violation in a protected area, a class A misdemeanor

Assault against a school employee, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Newton was contacted by a Salt Lake Community College campus security officer Wednesday just after 11:30 a.m. after complaints from employees at the day care on campus at 1575 S. State St. The security officer told Newton he needed to leave campus.

“Newton refused and told the security officer he was the one who needed to leave, after which time he attempted to strike/assault the officer with an approximately four foot stick about two inches in diameter,” the statement said.

The officer then deployed his pepper spay. Newton was sprayed on his upper body area, and fled the scene.

“Newton was located at approximately 1850 N. 200 East and was detained by a Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant,” the statement said. “Newton was checked and released by Gold Cross. Newton was subsequently arrested on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.”

Because of his sex offender status, Newton should not have been in proximity to the day care children, the statement said. The controlled substance, later confirmed to be methamphetamine, as well paraphernalia, were found in a stroller that Newton had in his possession.

Newton was transported and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, with his bail set at $19,610.