Relocated elk return to Salt Lake City golf course 1 week later

March 27 (UPI) — A herd of elk relocated from a Salt Lake City golf returned to the same spot a week later, officials confirmed.

State officials closed portions of Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 on March 19 to relocate the herd of elk that had taken up residence at the Salt Lake Country Club in Salt Lake City. Officials said the elk had caused numerous collisions and other traffic problems by repeatedly wandering onto the highways.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources confirmed about 20 of the elk had returned to the golf course during the weekend.

The herd had been relocated by a DWR crew who created a human chain to slowly approach the animals and encourage them to cross the highways and return to Parleys Canyon. The crew guided the elk up the mountains and a helicopter was then used to ensure the elk traveled a good distance up the mountain and away from busy roadways.

The DWR said there are no current plans to attempt another relocation after the animals returned, but officials said they will discuss the possibility of further efforts once the snowy weather ends.