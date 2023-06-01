Remains found in Garfield County confirmed those of missing hiker

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, June 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Medical Examiner has confirmed that the human remains found on Memorial Day near Mount Dutton are those of 32-year-old hiker Austin Madsen, a Mapleton man missing since late January.

The body was found by shed hunters seeking antlers. The remains were “found in a state of decomposition after succumbing to the elements,” says a news release issued by the Garfield County Sheriff‘s Office.

“After an autopsy comparing dental records provided by Mapleton Police Department, the OME determined the remains to be that of Austin Madsen, who was reported missing earlier this year.”

Madsen’s family was informed on Wednesday.

“Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our deepest condolences to the Madsen family,” the GCSO statement says. It also asked that any requests for information be made through the sheriff’s office “while their family is afforded time to mourn such a tragic loss.”

It also thanked all agencies involved in the search and recovery operations.

The search began on Jan. 29 of this year. A wide area around Madsen’s truck was searched, but efforts were hampered by deep snow and extreme weather conditions. Search efforts were scaled back on Feb. 3, but additional searches have been undertaken, one on May 20 and 21 by Rocky Mountain Rescue Dogs.

A GoFundMe account created in February, which says it was set up to help the family pay rent while they awaited news, says Madsen was the married father of two young sons. As always, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds raised will be used as stated. Check out the link here.