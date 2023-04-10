Remains found in Nevada identified as those of Salt Lake City teen missing since 1989; death ruled a homicide

LANDER COUNTY, Nev., April 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Advanced DNA testing have determined that skeletal remains found in Nevada in 1990 are those of Salt Lake City resident Judy Manzaneras, who was 19 when she went missing the year before.

The remains were discovered on Feb. 25 of 1990 by two hikers, and were found about 13 miles east of Battle Mountain, Lander County, Nevada, in an area referred to as Hilltop Canyon, according to a statement released Monday by Nevada State police.

The remains could not be identified at that time, except as being those of a female, the release says.

“Over the years, multiple methods were used to identify the person, but were unsuccessful,” the NSP statement says.

“In June 2022, the Nevada State Police, Investigation Division and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System partnered with Othram Inc. technology to determine if advanced forensic DNA testing could establish an identity for the woman or a close relative. With funding graciously provided by NamUs, the Research Triangle Institute, and the National Institute of Justice, skeletal remains were sent to Othram.”

Othram’s in-house genealogy team used forensic genetic genealogy to produce investigative leads, which were returned to Nevada State Police detectives. DNA was extracted from the remains, and Forensic-Grade Genome Sequencing was used to build a comprehensive DNA profile for the unknown woman, the statement says.

“Further investigation identified the person as Judy Manzaneras of Salt Lake City, Utah. Manzaneras had been missing since 1989 and was just 19 years old when she was last seen. The cause of death was ruled as a homicide.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.