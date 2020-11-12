Rep. Ben McAdams’ campaign says race for Utah’s 4th district still too close to call

UTAH, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Rep. Ben McAdams, congressman for Utah’s Fourth District, remains locked in a tight election race with challenger Burgess Owens on Wednesday night.

As of 7 p.m., the vote stood at 47.5% for Republican Owens, and 47.03% for McAdams. Owens had 172,753 votes to Democrat McAdams’ 171,056 votes.

A spokesman for McAdams issued a statement Wednesday noting that a significant number of votes remain to be processed.

“There are still many thousands of ballots to be counted,” McAdams’ campaign manager, Andrew Roberts, said in the prepared statement.

“Congressman McAdams was behind at this same point during the 2018 election and ended up as the winner. We are awaiting the next update.”

