Rep. Chris Stewart ‘springs forward’ with tweet on Daylight Act

UTAH, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Rep. Chris Stewart on Sunday tweeted at 10:08 a.m. on a topic that night resonate with everyone who lost an hour of sleep overnight.

“Is anyone else tired of needlessly resetting their clocks twice a year?” Stewart’s tweet asks.

“I’m sponsoring the Daylight Savings Act to put an end to unnecessary times changes.

HR214’s purpose is “To allow States to elect to observe daylight savings time for the duration of the year, and for other purposes,” a brief summary says.

On Feb. 2, the act was referred to the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce, where it remains.