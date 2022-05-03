Repairs underway after pipe bursts, water floods basements, causes sink hole that swallows SUV

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 16-inch water pipe burst Monday night, flooding the basement of multiple residences and causing a sink hole that swallowed up one resident’s SUV.

The incident happened on 1300 South between 700 West and 900 West in Salt Lake City. The SUV had to be removed from the skink hole before crews could access the pipe, said to be from the 1940s era.

A tweet from the Salt Lake City Fire Department says two residences were damaged, but reports from neighbors say the number is more like seven.

As of Tuesday morning, repairs had begun.