UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff‘s Office responded to a report of a plane crash Wednesday morning.

The call came in at about 8:40 a.m. Deputies responded to the south end of the Cedar Valley, near Allen’s Ranch Road, says a tweet from Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO.

“Two occupants. No reported injuries. Details to follow,” Cannon wrote.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are shared.